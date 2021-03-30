H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

Howard Kim- March 30, 2021, 12:05 PM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 61.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals with a $9.00 average price target, implying a 248.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.94 million and GAAP net loss of $14.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.59 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

