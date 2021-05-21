H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Performance Shipping (PSHG)

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Performance Shipping (PSHG), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Diamond S Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Performance Shipping is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Performance Shipping’s market cap is currently $25.06M and has a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. Its fleet include the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.