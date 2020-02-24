H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.38, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, David Stack, the CEO & Chairman of PCRX bought 20,000 shares for a total of $71,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.