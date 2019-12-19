H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF), with a price target of £14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Oxford BioMedica.

The company has a one-year high of $10.02 and a one-year low of $6.20. Currently, Oxford BioMedica has an average volume of 338.

Oxford Biomedica Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of gene and cell therapy. The firm also provides bioprocessing and process development services to third parties. It operates through the Platform and Product segment.