H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Otonomy (OTIC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Otonomy (OTIC) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Otonomy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

Based on Otonomy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50K and GAAP net loss of $10.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.04 million.

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Ménière’s disease; OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT); OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus; OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss; OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL; OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan in April 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.