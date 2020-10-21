H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Golden Star Resources, and Great Panther Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern Dynasty Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.61.

Based on Northern Dynasty Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.