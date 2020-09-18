H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF) today and set a price target of $0.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 64.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NioCorp Developments with a $0.90 average price target.

Based on NioCorp Developments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 million.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.