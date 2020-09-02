H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO) on August 31 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mustang Bio with a $10.00 average price target, representing a 207.7% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.85 and a one-year low of $1.78. Currently, Mustang Bio has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MBIO in relation to earlier this year.

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

