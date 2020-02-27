H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma (MNTA) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.72, close to its 52-week high of $34.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Momenta Pharma with a $39.00 average price target, implying a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Momenta Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $86.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases. Its products include the Glatiramer acetate injection and Enoxaparin Sodium injection.