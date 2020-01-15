H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Largo Resources (LGORF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Largo Resources (LGORF) today and set a price target of C$2.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 41.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Largo Resources with a $1.40 average price target.

Largo Resources’ market cap is currently $462.8M and has a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder.