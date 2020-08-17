H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Largo Resources (LGORF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Largo Resources (LGORF) today and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Largo Resources with a $1.51 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.33 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Largo Resources has an average volume of 198.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LGORF in relation to earlier this year.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.