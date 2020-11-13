H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, a 68.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Hookipa Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.69 million and GAAP net loss of $7.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.08 million.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.