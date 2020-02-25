H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on GoldMining (GLDLF)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on GoldMining (GLDLF), with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.47, close to its 52-week high of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 46.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoldMining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.52.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GoldMining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GoldMining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru.