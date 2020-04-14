H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Golden Minerals Co (AUMN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) today and set a price target of $0.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.1% and a 26.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Minerals Co with a $0.86 average price target.

Based on Golden Minerals Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.88 million and net profit of $1.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.11 million.

Golden Minerals Co. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties containing precious metals. Its projects include El Quevar, Velardeña, Santa Maria, Rodeo, and Yoquivo. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.