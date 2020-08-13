H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Eyenovia (EYEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Eyenovia (EYEN) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 47.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Eyenovia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Based on Eyenovia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.93 million.

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine. The company was founded on March 12, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

