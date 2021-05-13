H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Evolus (EOLS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 49.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Evolus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 79.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Evolus’ market cap is currently $444M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.08.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

