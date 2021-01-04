H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eton Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $196.9M and has a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 141.83.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its portfolio consists of injectable, oral liquid, ophthalmic products pipelines. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.