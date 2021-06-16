H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Enlivex Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

Based on Enlivex Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $794K.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.