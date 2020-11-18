H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

Christine Brown- November 18, 2020, 6:29 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 35.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ENDRA Life Sciences with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.25 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, ENDRA Life Sciences has an average volume of 141K.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

