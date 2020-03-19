H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 23.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.57 million.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company which engages lead product candidate, transcrocetinate sodium, also known as trans sodium crocetinate, for use in those life threatening conditions in which cellular oxygen deprivation is the basis for significant unmet medical needs.