H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.50 average price target, implying a 65.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 827.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APTO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.