H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AC Immune SA (ACIU), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AC Immune SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.00 and a one-year low of $4.42. Currently, AC Immune SA has an average volume of 907.2K.

AC Immune SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing therapeutic and diagnostic products. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company was founded by Jean-Marie Lehn, Claude Nicolau, Roscoe Brady, Fred van Leuven, Ruth Greferath, Andrea Pfeifer, and Alexey V. Eleesiv on February 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.