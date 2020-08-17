H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Hold Rating on CytoDyn (CYDY)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on CytoDyn (CYDY). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 42.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

CytoDyn has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $10.01 and a one-year low of $0.26. Currently, CytoDyn has an average volume of 7.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CYDY in relation to earlier this year.

CytoDyn, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and PCa test. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

