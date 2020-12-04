H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Hold Rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.0% and a 81.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $111.17 average price target, implying a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $126.00 price target.

Based on BioNTech SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.46 million and GAAP net loss of $210 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.1 million.

BioNTech SE focuses on the development of molecular immune therapies and biomarker-based diagnostic approaches. The firm develops and manufactures biomarker-based in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDD) and commercializes products. It offers drug discovery services for therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Christopher Huber, Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

