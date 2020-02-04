H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex (ZYXI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 46.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Zynex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Zynex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.62 million.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.