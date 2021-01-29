H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) today and set a price target of $1.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals with a $1.20 average price target.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $790.3M and has a P/E ratio of -12.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.82.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company was founded by Gerald L. Solensky, Jr. on January 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.