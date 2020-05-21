H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Western Copper (WRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Copper with a $2.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.89 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Western Copper has an average volume of 154.2K.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.