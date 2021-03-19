H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 42.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Tenax Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for vTv Therapeutics with a $6.75 average price target.

Based on vTv Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.4 million and net profit of $1.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTVT in relation to earlier this year.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.