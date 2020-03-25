H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Vista Gold (VGZ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ) today and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -24.6% and a 16.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a one-year high of $1.05 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 323.7K.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.