H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Vista Gold (VGZ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 53.1% and a 73.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Gold with a $3.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vista Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VGZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.