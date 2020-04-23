H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Vaxart (VXRT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart (VXRT) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 35.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaxart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Vaxart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.92 million and GAAP net loss of $6.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.9 million.

