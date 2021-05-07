H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Trevena (TRVN)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Trevena (TRVN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Trevena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Trevena’s market cap is currently $262.9M and has a P/E ratio of -7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.74.

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system, or CNS. The company product pipeline consists of Olinvo, TRV250, and TRV734. Trevena was founded by Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.