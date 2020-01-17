H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.03, close to its 52-week high of $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 54.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TG Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $61.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $53.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib.