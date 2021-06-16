H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spero Therapeutics with a $43.33 average price target.

Spero Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $452.1M and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.92.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.