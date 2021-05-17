H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 39.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sol-Gel Technologies with a $22.00 average price target, representing a 92.3% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.69 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Sol-Gel Technologies has an average volume of 73.68K.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.