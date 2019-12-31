H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 46.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sol-Gel Technologies with a $21.33 average price target, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.00 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, Sol-Gel Technologies has an average volume of 40.67K.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.