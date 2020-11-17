H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for scPharmaceuticals with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.99 and a one-year low of $4.01. Currently, scPharmaceuticals has an average volume of 53.71K.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc.engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.