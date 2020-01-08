H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Regulus (RGLS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Regulus (RGLS) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regulus with a $1.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.62 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Regulus has an average volume of 203.9K.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.