H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

Howard Kim- May 11, 2021, 6:36 AM EDT

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pulse Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

Pulse Biosciences’ market cap is currently $430.5M and has a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.91.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage electroceutical, an electrical energy based therapeutic, company pursuing commercial applications of its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

