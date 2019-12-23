H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Proteostasis Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target, which is a 198.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.72 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average volume of 3.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF), and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network.