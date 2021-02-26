H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on ProQR (PRQR)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ProQR (PRQR), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

ProQR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

ProQR’s market cap is currently $248.7M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

ProQR Therapeutics NV operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Ribonucleic Acid RNA based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its initial focus is on the development of a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

