H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals with a $21.00 average price target.

Based on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.87 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

