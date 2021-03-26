H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $22.75 average price target, which is a 101.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.13 and a one-year low of $7.81. Currently, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average volume of 286.5K.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.