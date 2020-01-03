H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma (LGND), with a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ligand Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.00.

Ligand Pharma’s market cap is currently $1.84B and has a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LGND in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Matthew W. Foehr, the President & COO of LGND bought 1,001 shares for a total of $21,942.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M. Evans in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.