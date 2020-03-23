H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Largo Resources (LGORF)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Largo Resources (LGORF), with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.3% and a 16.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Largo Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.23.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.90 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Largo Resources has an average volume of 298.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder.