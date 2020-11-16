H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Largo Resources (LGORF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Largo Resources (LGORF) today and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 57.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Largo Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.30, representing an 80.6% upside. In a report issued on November 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.80 price target.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.