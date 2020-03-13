H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.0% and a 28.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harpoon Therapeutics with a $27.00 average price target.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HARP in relation to earlier this year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which develops a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases.