H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals with a $21.00 average price target, which is an 110.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $270.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.60.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.