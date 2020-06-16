H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Exicure (XCUR)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Exicure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Exicure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.18 million and net profit of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XCUR in relation to earlier this year.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

