H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn (CYDY) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 36.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CytoDyn has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $0.59 and a one-year low of $0.06. Currently, CytoDyn has an average volume of 842.8K.

CytoDyn, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and PCa test. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.